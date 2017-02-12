Bloomfield HS girls’ basketball team tops Glen Ridge to advance to ECT quarterfinals

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Senior guard Grace Cannon had 23 points, six assists, four rebounds and four steals to lead the fifth-seeded Bloomfield High School girls’ varsity basketball team to a 56-31 win over 21st-seeded Glen Ridge in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 4, at BHS.

The Bengals advanced to the ECT quarterfinals against either fourth-seeded East Orange Campus; 13th-seeded West Essex or 25th-seeded Golda Och Academy. West Essex was scheduled to play Golda Och in the preliminary third round on Feb. 13, with the winner visiting East Orange Campus in the first round on Feb. 14.

Senior guard Genesis Collins had 10 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists; junior guard Raquel Plata had eight points; Aicha Naouai had six points and nine rebounds; and senior forward Kasey Coury had two points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Bengals, who improved to a 16-3 record. Glen Ridge fell to 14-6. Bloomfield defeated Glen Ridge in both meetings this season, with the first meeting coming Dec. 27 in the Glen Ridge Holiday tournament opener.

In earlier action, the Bengals lost to Columbia, 53-47, Feb. 7, at Columbia HS in Maplewood in a Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division game. The loss snapped the Bengals’ eight-game winning streak. Cannon had a game-high 28 points; Collins had six points; Plata had five points; sophomore forward Sarah Edmond had three points and Coury and senior guard Jalia Santos each had two points.

The Bengals received the No. 3 seed in the North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state tournament and will host 14th-seeded Montclair in the first round on Feb. 27. The winner will face the winner between 11th-seeded Kearny and sixth-seeded Morris Knolls in the quarterfinals. The top seed is Morristown. West Orange is the second seed.