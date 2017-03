WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange Knights are the new Essex County Travel League champions. From left are West Orange’s Jhensen Touze, assistant coach Chris Codey, Stephen Niamke, Alex Massung, Jermaine James, Darius Phillips, Anthony Pasquale, Marley Stewart, Augustine Okpe, David Thorpe, Koran Swinney and head coach Richard Codey. The team ended its season at 14-0.