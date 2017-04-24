East Orange’s Jabrill Peppers and Rasul Douglas ready to fulfill their NFL Dreams

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE, NJ – A pair of East Orange natives are expected to fulfill their NFL dreams when the NFL Draft is held today through Saturday, April 27-29, in Philadelphia, Pa. The first round is April 27, beginning at 7 p.m.

Jabrill Peppers and Rasul Douglas are considered legitimate prospects. Peppers, a linebacker from the University of Michigan, declared for the draft after his junior season in which he received three major Big 10 Conference awards: Defensive Player of the Year, Linebacker of the Year and Return Specialist of the Year, becoming the first player in Big 10 history to receive three individual honors. Peppers also finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

In high school, Peppers played his first two years at Don Bosco Prep and his final two years at Paramus Catholic.

Douglas, a cornerback, is coming off an outstanding senior season for the University of West Virginia in which he led the nation in interceptions with eight. He was named to All-Big 12 Conference First Team.

A 2012 EOCHS graduate, Douglas began his collegiate career at Nassau Community College. After two years at Nassau CC, he transferred to West Virginia where he played the past two seasons.