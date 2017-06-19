Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post Pictured are Beacon Jewelers of Maplewood with their coaches. Front row, kneeling from left: Jules Mehlman, Max Drechsler, Jalil Davis, and Luca Sieger. Middle row from left: Aidan Sheridan, Alexander Keeling: Jacob Schaefer, Nick Servitto, Charlie Brickart-Hughes, Declan Wright, and Ray Stein. Back row from left: Coach Pete Stein, Coach Brian Sieger, and Coach Greg Drechsler. SOUTH ORANGE/MAPLEWOOD – Beacon Jewelers of Maplewood won their second consecutive championship capturing the South Orange/Maplewood Baseball Majors 60 division crown. Beacon Jewelers baseball Beacon Jewelers capture South Orange/Maplewood Baseball Majors 60 division crown added by Editor on June 19, 2017View all posts by Editor → Or contact the author at :essexcty@thelocalsource.com