Beacon Jewelers capture South Orange/Maplewood Baseball Majors 60 division crown

Pictured are Beacon Jewelers of Maplewood with their coaches. Front row, kneeling from left: Jules Mehlman, Max Drechsler, Jalil Davis, and Luca Sieger. Middle row from left: Aidan Sheridan, Alexander Keeling: Jacob Schaefer, Nick Servitto, Charlie Brickart-Hughes, Declan Wright, and Ray Stein. Back row from left: Coach Pete Stein, Coach Brian Sieger, and Coach Greg Drechsler.

SOUTH ORANGE/MAPLEWOOD – Beacon Jewelers of Maplewood won their second consecutive championship capturing the South Orange/Maplewood Baseball Majors 60 division crown.

  

