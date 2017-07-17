Orange Recreation celebrates spring sports season during banquet; Tee-Ball season also a success

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ORANGE, NJ – The Orange Recreation Spring Sports Banquet was recently held at the Pavilion in West Orange.

The Orange American Giants were honored at the banquet. The Giants had a 7-1-1 record and finished in second place in their league after losing to Newark Ivy Hill in the playoffs.

In addition, the Orange Recreation T-Ball League enjoyed a successful season. The participants learned the game of baseball while having fun.

Photos courtesy of Leonard Stewart.

Photo 1: Orange American Giants players and coaches at the Spring Sports Banquet.

Photo 2: Parents and their children enjoying the Spring Sports Banquet.

Photo 3: The Buckeyes’ Issac Johnson stands on the bag in front of William Arnnold, of the American Giants, in a Tee-Ball game. Also shown is American Giants Coach Virgil Abney.

Photo 4: Issac Johnson and William Arnold.

Photo 5: Councilwoman Jamie Summers-Johnson opening up the Tee-Ball season as she places the ball on the tee for American Giants player William Arnold.