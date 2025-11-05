November 6, 2025

Neutering program explained at library IRV-CPAW1-C

October 30, 2025
Collaboration creates community and that’s where joy is found ART-Apricot Sky3-C

October 31, 2025
Manufacturers Village invites public to see where art happens EO-Open House4-C

October 22, 2025
No Kings rally draws 2,000 plus MAP-No Kings1-C

October 22, 2025

WO-CO Williams-CWEB

Editor November 5, 2025 35
MAP-Meadowland45

Editor November 5, 2025 22
BLM-Mayor Mundell-C

Editor November 5, 2025 25
MAP-School Board1-C

Editor November 5, 2025 36
EO-Monte Irvin2-C

Editor October 30, 2025 40
IRV-CPAW1-C

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta October 30, 2025 43

East Orange Campus HS football team defeats Bloomfield in North 1, Group 5 playoff quarterfinals Photo by Jerry Simon 1

November 6, 2025
Glen Ridge goalie Jan Hegna leads Montclair Kimberley Academy boys soccer B-SOCCER-MKA Hegna1 2

November 5, 2025
Yogi Berra Museum to host ‘It Ain’t Over’ event LOGO-Yogi-Berra-Museum 3

November 6, 2025
Seton Hall Prep cross-country team finishes second at Essex County Championships 4

October 29, 2025

Photo by Jerry Simon

Kerry E. Porter November 6, 2025 4
B-SOCCER-MKA Hegna1

Steve Tober November 5, 2025 11
LOGO-Yogi-Berra-Museum

Editor November 6, 2025 7
WO-CO Williams-CWEB

Editor November 5, 2025 35