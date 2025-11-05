Mayor Jenny Mundell defeated challenger Joan Hussey in the race for mayor.

Mundell finished with 11,816, or 80.34% of the vote, while Hussey, received 2,891 votes or 19.66% of the total votes cast.

Mundell has served on the Bloomfield Town Council since 2017 and has been mayor since November of 2024. She has more than 20 years experience in nonprofit leadership and has said she hopes to improve the quality of life in the township and ensure its fiscal stability.

She said she will prioritize projects based on available funding and the greatest need. She also plans to collaborate with county, state, and federal partners to find creative ways to reduce costs and meet the community’s needs.

Mundell also promised to continue to push for transparency and improved communication, building on the work done this year to enhance resident access to information, including the launch of a new website.

Hussey had said she was running for mayor because she saw the need to bring fresh ideas and energy to the town. She questioned why the township didn’t have an urban planner on staff or a dedicated Bloomfield Chamber of Commerce.

Hussey, who has a background in finance, teaching and labor organizing, had also said she would explore the possibility of creating a “Derelict Properties Ordinance” to discourage long vacant, dilapidated buildings such as the ex-Center Theater, and the former gas station at the corner of Watchung Avenue and Broad Street. This ordinance would also serve to reduce the incidences of “Demolition by Neglect” and “Land Banking.”

Council race

In the council election, the three Democratic Party candidates Tracy Toler-Phillips, Monica Charris Tabares and Jill Fischman won the three open seats. Tabares had the most votes with 12,126, Fischman was second with 11,690 and Toler-Phillips third with 11,282. Jonathan Mejia, who was not affiliated with a party, finished with 2,636 votes. The terms are for three years.

Rosalee Gonzalez, who ran unopposed, was also elected to fill an unexpired term. The term is for one year.

School Board

In the school board race, where three open seats were up for election, Deanna Wilson, Kerri Joyce and Andrew Lomonte were elected in a competitive race featuring seven candidates.

Wilson received 5,666 votes, or 18.47% of the total votes cast, Lomonte received 5,242 votes or 17.08% and Joyce got 4,970 votes, or 16.20%.

Quan R. Miller finished fourth with 4,433 votes or 14.45% of the total votes cast, Thomas Heaney received 4,002 votes or 13.04%, Jelani Jeffrey received 3,984 votes or 12.98%, and

Benjamin Morse received 2,387 or 7.78% of the total votes cast.

In all, 30,684 votes were cast.

