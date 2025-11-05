Tammy Williams wins council seat in West Orange

Tammy Williams won election to the West Orange Township Council, finishing on top of a competitive field of seven candidates.

Williams received 4,247 votes or 25.36% of the total of 16,745 votes cast. Justin Goldsman finished second at 3,428, or 20.47%, and was followed by Bill Rutherford with 3,352 or 20.02%, Jennifer Stacey Iorio with 2,142 votes or 12.79%, Kenneth Gibbons with 1,831 or 10.93%, Jerry Companion with 951 or 5.68% and David Allan-Matheson with 794 or 4.74%.

Williams, a real estate broker associate with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach in Livingston, previously served on the council from 2021 to 2024 and was council president in 2023.

Williams said that her priorities are to restore effective governance, strengthen fiscal responsibility, and accelerate smart economic development in West Orange. She would also like to enhance youth and mental health and wellness initiatives, expand partnerships with schools and arts communities, and strengthen environmental policies that promote sustainability without overburdening taxpayers.

Voter turnout was about 40 %

