Yogi Berra Museum to host ‘It Ain’t Over’ event

LITTLE FALLS, NJ — The Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center will host an unforgettable evening of storytelling, music and live art centered around a theme inspired by one of Berra’s most famous Yogi-isms, “It Ain’t Over” on Thursday, Nov. 13, at 6:30 p.m.

Storytellers will share personal tales and experiences while visual artist Fernando Mariscal creates an original work to be auctioned at the end of the night. Live music will be provided by Ed Alstrom, organist for the New York Yankees. Proceeds from both ticket sales and the auction will support the Museum’s education programs, which serve close to 10,000 middle and high school students annually.

The evening’s emcee is Liz Samuel, an actress, producer, writer and the founder of Montclair Story Salon, a multi-disciplinary storytelling event series. Storytellers include Lindsay Berra, a journalist with over 25 years of experience covering sports and fitness and the granddaughter of Yogi Berra; Frank Isola, an award-winning sports journalist who currently hosts a daily morning show on SiriusXM NBA Radio; Todd Smith, a retired Montclair Middle School teacher and Kate Tuttle, current editor of the books pages at the Boston Globe, where she also writes a weekly column.

Doors to the event will open at 6:30 p.m. for those interested in exploring the Museum before the show, which will begin at 7:00 p.m. Light refreshments will be available throughout the evening. “It Ain’t Over” is sponsored by Mulvey Customer Contracting and Elaine Pardalos, Sales Associate, Brown Harris Stevens, NJ Real Estate. Tickets include museum admission, light refreshments and a seat at the show. To purchase tickets, visit:

https://yogiberramuseum.org/events/it-aint-over-story-salon/#tribe-tickets.

The Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center is a nonprofit sports education organization on the campus of Montclair State University. The Museum’s mission is to preserve and promote the values of perseverance, respect, sportsmanship and excellence through inclusive, culturally diverse, sports-based educational exhibits and programs.

For additional information about the Museum, please visit www.yogiberramuseum.org or call 973-655-2378.

