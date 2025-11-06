November 6, 2025

Author's Other Posts

West Orange HS football team edges East Orange Campus FOOT-WOvEO4

West Orange HS football team edges East Orange Campus

October 21, 2025
Livingston HS football team defeats Columbia FOOT-CHSvLIV13

Livingston HS football team defeats Columbia

October 16, 2025
East Orange Campus HS Jaguars survive ‘scary’ test from Eastside Ghosts, improve to 6-0 FOOT-EOvEastsside6

East Orange Campus HS Jaguars survive ‘scary’ test from Eastside Ghosts, improve to 6-0

October 15, 2025
East Orange HS football team tops Bloomfield, improves to 5-0 FOOT-EOvBHS30

East Orange HS football team tops Bloomfield, improves to 5-0

October 7, 2025

Related Stories

FOOT-WOvEO18

East Orange Campus HS football team to begin sectional-title defense

Joe Ragozzino November 6, 2025 77
CROSS-EO-Desir1WEB

East Orange Campus HS cross-country runner Ian Desir wins at Super Essex Conference Championships

Joe Ragozzino October 22, 2025 99
FOOT-WOvEO4

West Orange HS football team edges East Orange Campus

Kerry E. Porter October 21, 2025 125
FOOT-EOvEastsside6

East Orange Campus HS Jaguars survive ‘scary’ test from Eastside Ghosts, improve to 6-0

Kerry E. Porter October 15, 2025 307
FOOT-EOvBHS30

East Orange HS football team tops Bloomfield, improves to 5-0

Kerry E. Porter October 7, 2025 380
FOOT-EOvOHS1

East Orange HS football team downs Orange for fourth straight shutout to begin the season

Joe Ragozzino October 2, 2025 464

LOCAL SPORTS

East Orange Campus HS football team defeats Bloomfield in North 1, Group 5 playoff quarterfinals Photo by Jerry Simon 1

East Orange Campus HS football team defeats Bloomfield in North 1, Group 5 playoff quarterfinals

November 6, 2025
Glen Ridge goalie Jan Hegna leads Montclair Kimberley Academy boys soccer B-SOCCER-MKA Hegna1 2

Glen Ridge goalie Jan Hegna leads Montclair Kimberley Academy boys soccer

November 5, 2025
Yogi Berra Museum to host ‘It Ain’t Over’ event LOGO-Yogi-Berra-Museum 3

Yogi Berra Museum to host ‘It Ain’t Over’ event

November 6, 2025
Seton Hall Prep cross-country team finishes second at Essex County Championships 4

Seton Hall Prep cross-country team finishes second at Essex County Championships

October 29, 2025

You may have missed

Photo by Jerry Simon

East Orange Campus HS football team defeats Bloomfield in North 1, Group 5 playoff quarterfinals

Kerry E. Porter November 6, 2025 1
B-SOCCER-MKA Hegna1

Glen Ridge goalie Jan Hegna leads Montclair Kimberley Academy boys soccer

Steve Tober November 5, 2025 11
LOGO-Yogi-Berra-Museum

Yogi Berra Museum to host ‘It Ain’t Over’ event

Editor November 6, 2025 7
WO-CO Williams-CWEB

Tammy Williams wins council seat in West Orange

Editor November 5, 2025 35