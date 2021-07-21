Health insurance company makes major donation to NJPAC

NEWARK, NJ — The New Jersey Performing Arts Center announced on July 13 that Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey has made a $3 million gift to NJPAC to support new arts and wellness programming, both at the arts center and throughout Newark. The support comes through the company’s charitable arm, The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey.

This contribution — made to the arts center’s current, $175 million capital campaign — will fund the expansion of NJPAC-developed community-based programs that leverage the power of the arts to encourage mental and physical well-being.

The integration of the arts into health care procedures and interventions can positively impact individual and community health outcomes. A recent study from Americans for the Arts about the engagement of communities of color in the arts indicates that BIPOC communities are more likely to seek news and information from trusted arts and culture providers in their community than other populations.

These programs will take place at NJPAC, at locations across Greater Newark and at the planned Cooperman Family Arts Education and Community Center, a new 60,000-square-foot facility that provides a runway to launch new arts-infused programs and services that address community needs. Offerings ranging from dance workshops that include presentations by nutritionists, to art therapy programs, programs for mothers and babies, creative aging programs for seniors, and mental health counseling integrated into arts training programs for teens and their families.