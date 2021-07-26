Recognizing BIPOC mental health at OSPAC

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Mental Health Association in New Jersey, Pleasant Valley Productions, the Oskar Schindler Performing Arts Center, Lynette Entertainment LLC and the New Jersey Creative Arts Collaborative have come together to recognize BIPOC Mental Health Month this July with a live performance. The 90-minute, live, in-person, outdoor event will be held at OSPAC, located at 4 Boland Drive in West Orange, on Thursday, July 29, at 7:30 p.m.

This event is designed to be a creative expression of celebration, vibrancy, courage, hope and resilience through the unique lens of people of color. Attendees are invited to wear something that represents their cultural origin. There will be artistic vendors, resource tables with community resources and information, and information on mental health services.

The lineup of diverse entertainers features Jeffrey Foote, Sierra James, Sandra Ward, Rostafa, Tracey Lynn Haskell, Carl Brister, and Zawadi African Dance & Drum. Lynette Sheard, director and community education coordinator at the Mental Health Association in NJ, will host the event.

This is a free, family-friendly event. Free parking is available at an adjacent lot; indoor restroom facilities are available. Donations are welcome.

For more information, contact Gwen Ricks-Spencer at gwenricksspencer@gmail.com or 609-284-3222, or Lynette Sheard at lynettesheard@yahoo.com or 973-202-3279.