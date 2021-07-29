West Orange Arts Council to present ‘The Power of IV’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Arts Council will present “The Power of IV: Emotion, Eurythmy, Vernacular and Subversion,” an exhibit, to be held both virtually and in-person, featuring the work of four local women artists: Elisabeth Antoine, Carol Black-Lemon, Lisa Lackey and Ann Vollum. Black-Lemon and Vollum co-curated the show.

The exhibit will debut Thursday, Aug. 5, at the West Orange Arts Center, 551 Valley Road in West Orange, and will run through Saturday, Sept. 11. A reception will be held on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. Regular gallery hours are Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.

The four artists, two working in fiber and two in paint, come together in this eclectic exhibit that celebrates life and the threads that connect everyone. The viewer is presented with a novel way of looking at the world and is given a new realization of the beauty in everyday encounters, experiences and objects.

“The ‘Power of IV’ exhibit is a collaboration of four women artists who admire the vision and skill we each have; bringing our ideas into fruition is empowering,” Black-Lemon, a WOAC board member, said.

“‘The Power of IV’ is an exciting meeting of minds that brings together the artistic visions of four very individual women artists,” Vollum said. “We hope to inspire visitors to the exhibit to look at the world around them with a new appreciation.”

The exhibit will be open for in-person visits; hours are posted on www.facebook.com/woac.org. Attendees are required to social distance and wear face coverings at all times. RSVP is appreciated at info@woarts.org. An online gallery is on view at www.woarts.org.

This program is made possible in part by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, and administered by the Essex County Division of Cultural and Historic Affairs.