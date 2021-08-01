Seton Hall U’s Jason Tramm to lead Light Opera of New Jersey

BASKING RIDGE, NJ — Light Opera of New Jersey recently announced that conductor Jason Tramm is the company’s next executive director. Tramm assumed the position this August and is charged with leading the company’s artistic planning and operations for the 2021-2022 season.

Among his many accomplishments, Tramm serves as an associate professor and director of choral activities at Seton Hall University in South Orange. In 2017, SHU awarded him the University Faculty Teacher of the Year. Educating and mentoring the next generation of musicians has always been a central part of his career.

This position of executive director had previously been held jointly by company founders William Corson and Lauran Fulton Corson, since the company’s inception in 1995. Going forward, the Corsons will serve on the LONJ board of trustees.

“We are ecstatic to have such a great musician, producer and friend taking over the reins of LONJ,” said Bill and Lauran Corson, adding that they are “looking forward to many more great years to come.”

As executive director, Tramm is fully responsible for all operations of LONJ, including the overall quality of its productions. He has artistic authority over the company’s orchestra, chorus and staff, working in tandem with the board of trustees to oversee planning, casting and producing. Responsibilities include repertoire choices, assembling production teams and developing artistic collaborations with other arts organizations.

Prior to his appointment, Tramm conducted two acclaimed LONJ performances: Mozart’s “Cosi fan tutte” in April 2019 and Johann Strauss II’s “Die Fledermaus” in February 2020. The Strauss event was LONJ’s last performance prior to shutting down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Becoming the executive director of the Light Opera of New Jersey is both an honor and an opportunity for me to utilize my skills to serve the vision of LONJ founders Bill and Lauran Corson and to help reignite the company’s mission after the pandemic,” Tramm said. “I look forward to working with LONJ’s dedicated board of trustees and committed stakeholders, to shape a new, bright future for our art form in New Jersey.”

“Jason was the clear choice of the company,” board Chairperson Heath Weisberg said. “Jason is a proven leader with deep musical knowledge and artistry, and a distinguished track record of innovation and talent development. The board of trustees is confident that Jason, together with the rest of the LONJ team, will ensure strong execution of our growth strategy and will take to new heights our mission of educating and delighting performers and audiences, especially those who have fewer opportunities to experience light opera and musical theater.”