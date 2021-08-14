MAPSO Funk Fest will debut Aug. 28 with music, food and fun

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — MAPSO Funk Fest — a new annual celebration of diversity, wellness, creativity and local business — will make its debut from 1 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Springfield Avenue Gazebo, 1668 Springfield Ave. in Maplewood.

After the past year, many small brands have been faced with big challenges. This day is an opportunity to revive the flavor of SOMA’s neighborhoods, invigorate local restaurants and remind people of SOMA’s rich culture.

Local restaurants will be participating in the food tasting, for which attendees may purchase tickets. There will be a few local DJs and a live band performance at the gazebo, with food, wellness and artisan vendor booths surrounding the park. There will also be a number of child-friendly vendors and activities, as well as mini workshops throughout the day.

The beer garden will be hosted by exclusive craft beer provider, Montclair Brewery. Attendees must bring ID in order to be wristbanded and purchase beer garden tickets.

This event is being sponsored by Blackstock & Weber, Springfield Avenue Maplewood and Berkshire Hathaway Real Estate agent Maria Morrison Heningburg. Other community partners include Inspired Dream Real Estate, Maplewood Bike Shed, Words Bookstore, Finlay + Gage Music Instruments, and Blue Life Karate.