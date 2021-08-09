Garden tours at Mountsier in Nutley on Sept. 11

NUTLEY, NJ — The Garden Conservancy will host garden tours at Mountsier Garden, in Nutley, on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mountsier is a garden for all seasons that has been created and fine-tuned for more than two decades, and now encompasses 2 acres. The owners, Silas Mountsier and Graeme Hardie, have collaborated with noted landscape designer and friend Richard Hartlage; the result is a feast for the eyes and for the senses.

Principally a stroll garden, there are numerous focal points, small rooms, seating areas, private nooks and impressive vistas. Drifts of variegated Hakonechloa soften the strong architectural underpinnings of the garden and many of the brilliant and original plant combinations will thrill the devoted horticulturist. A collection of small sculptures, artworks and commissioned pieces is interspersed throughout as accent points and disarming bits of humor.

Admission is charged; children ages 12 and younger enter for free. To register, visit https://www.gardenconservancy.org/open-days/garden-directory/mountsier-garden.