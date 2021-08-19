Fine art photography lecture and photo competition with Essex Photo Club

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — As the summer begins its march toward autumn, Essex Photo Club, a teaching club offering workshops and tutorials and representing more than 70 years of photographic tradition, will begin its new season of monthly programs via Zoom, as a COVID-19 safety precaution. The public is invited to all meetings.

In its first educational program of the season, Essex Photo Club will present Arik Gorban, speaking on the topic “Photography as Fine Art,” on Thursday, Sept. 2, at 7:30 p.m. The first club competition of the season will be Thursday, Sept. 23, also at 7:30 p.m.; Gorban will return to judge images on beginner, advanced and — new this season — salon levels in the categories of pictorial and nature. Both meetings are available at no charge and are open to the public by contacting Chris Mauro at 973-986-4002.

Gorban is a fine art photographer who focuses on the creative aspects of photography, taking advantage of the new technological tools to express his interpretation of an image. He uses his time in the field to capture the best composition and quality of an image and then continues his work in the digital darkroom to create the image that he visualized in his mind when he first took the photo. He has instructed in the creative art form and will bring his experience to the Essex Photo Club to share his knowledge with club members. Using his experience and training as a judge of photo contests, Gorban will use his skills to critique club members’ competition images and give feedback about and ratings to digitally presented photos on Sept. 23. His photos have received numerous awards and have been published internationally and in the United States.

For more information, visit www.essexphotoclub.org.