South Orange PAC boasts diverse lineup for 2021-2022 season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The wait is over. This fall, the South Orange Performing Arts Center fully reopens. SOPAC’s 2021-2022 season is its most diverse and inclusive yet, featuring musicians from various backgrounds, such as an Israeli superstar, a social justice–focused band, a Ukrainian quartet, various Celtic groups, a hip-hop violinist and a bayou-soul artist.

“I have a feeling of great anticipation as I look at the talent coming to the SOPAC stage this season,” SOPAC Executive Director Dee Billia said. “So many artists are coming to SOPAC for the first time, and the diversity of talent is amazing. This is a season to dive in and experience an artist or group you’ve never seen before. You won’t be disappointed!”

SOPAC’s 16th season kicks off on Friday, Sept. 10, with Eric Hutchinson, a singer-songwriter with a laidback sound who has performed with the likes of Jason Mraz. The season wraps with the iconic guitarist and Byrds frontman Roger McGuinn on June 23, 2022.

At this time, all SOPAC patrons are required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. All current COVID-19 precautions and policies can be found at SOPACnow.org/Covid-19. For more information or to purchase tickets for a show, visit www.SOPACnow.org.

The 2021-2022 season, which is subject to change, is as follows:

“ Laughs in the Loft: Hosted by Joe Larson ” on the first Wednesday of every month, beginning Sept. 1. Stand-up comics from SOPAC’s own backyard, Brooklyn and beyond will perform. The talent for each Laughs in the Loft show will be announced approximately two weeks prior to each show date.

Eric Hutchinson with special guest Caleb Hawley on Sept. 10. This sharp dresser with a laidback sound has performed with artists such as Amos Lee, O.A.R. and Jason Mraz and is often compared to Joshua Radin, Matt Kearney and Gavin DeGraw. The multi-instrumentalist will share stories and songs.

“ Suzanne Vega: An Evening of New York Songs & Stories ” on Sept. 11. The Grammy Award–winning artist with her restrained folk-pop sound celebrates her career-spanning live album, “An Evening of New York Songs & Stories,” in an intimate concert.

“ Motor City Revue: The Ultimate Motown Tribute ” on Sept. 17. Dance in your seat and sing along when this 11-piece Motown-inspired band performs tunes by Smokey Robinson & The Miracles, Marvin Gaye, The Temptations, The Supremes and more.

Al Stewart and The Empty Pockets on Sept. 18. A friend of Paul Simon, the British folk revival figure is best known for his two radio hits “Year of the Cat” and “Time Passages.” He shares the stage with his longtime rock backup band, The Empty Pockets.

“ Leonid & Friends: The Finest Chicago Tribute in the World ” on Sept. 19. Armed with precise musicianship, the 11-member Moscow-based band embodies the spirit, musicality and fire of American supergroup Chicago. Hear all your favorite hits such as “Hard to Say I’m Sorry,” “If You Leave Me Now” and “25 or 6 to 4.”

Los Lobos on Sept. 23. The trademark of this great American rock band is its ability to meld styles, including blues and Mexican folk. The Grammy Award–winning group is known for its cover of Ritchie Valens’ iconic “La Bamba.”

“ Billie & Blue Eyes ,” presented by John Pizzarelli and Catherine Russell, of Sept. 25. This dynamic duo will transport audiences to the glory days of jazz with masterful ease, capturing Billie Holiday’s effortless grace and Frank Sinatra’s cool swagger.

The Milk Carton Kids on Sept. 30. With pure tones, entwined acoustic guitars and rootsy songwriting, The Milk Carton Kids weave a captivating spell. The harmonious sound of the twice Grammy Award–nominated indie-folk duo has earned them comparisons to Simon & Garfunkel and the Everly Brothers. Their engaging live shows have a touch of comedy with Smothers Brothers-esque banter.

Bria Skonberg Quartet on Oct. 1. This sultry performer transforms SOPAC into a jazz club with her spellbinding smooth vocals and trumpet mastery. If you enjoy the likes of Stacey Kent, Madeleine Peyroux and John Pizzarelli, you are sure to enjoy this concert. Think of her as a contemporary Anita O’Day with the skills of Louis Armstrong.

David Broza & Trio Havana, plus special guest Itai Kriss , on Oct. 2. The Israeli superstar is recognized for his dynamic guitar performances and humanitarian efforts. His signature sound is influenced by Spanish flamenco, American folk, rock and poetry.

“ Damien Escobar: Breakthrough ” on Oct. 7. The violinist sits at the intersection of hip-hop and classical music with a sophisticated, edgy style and an unstoppable swagger.

The Machine performs Pink Floyd with “The Wall” on Oct. 8, and Pink Floyd’s greatest hits and obscurities on Oct. 9. The Machine pays homage to Pink Floyd in two back-to-back nights. Hear the epic rock opera, “The Wall,” in its entirety on Friday and Pink Floyd’s greatest hits plus some obscurities on Saturday.

Gaelic Storm on Oct. 13. Since appearing in “Titanic,” where they performed “Irish Party in Third Class,” Gaelic Storm has become a world-class genre-bending Irish rock band mixing Celtic traditions with something uniquely creative.

Kindred The Family Soul on Oct. 15. The R&B duo were part of the neo soul Philadelphia movement that also includes Jill Scott.

The SOPAC Gala on Nov. 6. The annual SOPAC Gala brings together patrons, community leaders and artists to celebrate SOPAC’s achievements, honor its supporters and raise significant funds. Honorees include Diana Hart, a former board member and catering professional. The Lifetime Achievement Award will go to John Lee, a Grammy Award–winning producer. Entertainment will be provided by Michael Feinstein, who has built a dazzling career over the last three decades by bringing the music of the “Great American Songbook” to the world.

Joan Osborne on Nov. 12. The platinum-selling recording artist and seven-time Grammy Award nominee is a soulful vocalist who has performed alongside such notable artists as Stevie Wonder, Bob Dylan, Emmylou Harris and Mavis Staples.

“ The Last Waltz” celebration featuring The THE BAND Band on Nov. 13. Relive “The Last Waltz,” the famous 1976 Thanksgiving concert from that has become embedded in the rock and roll lexicon. Hear Eric Clapton’s “Further On Up the Road,” Ronnie Hawkins’ “Who Do You Love,” Van Morrison’s “Caravan” and many more of the songs from that special night.

“ Cinderella ” on Nov. 14. Bullied by her two mean stepsisters, Cinderella’s future looks bleak until her fairy godmother casts a spell and sends her to the prince’s ball. A magical evening ends with a lost slipper and a young girl whose life is transformed in this musical theater production that is bursting with hilarity. This is a performance for children and families.

Max Weinberg’s Jukebox on Nov. 19. The Rock-and-Roll Hall of Fame drummer and South Orange native invites audiences to create the set list in real-time for this interactive concert experience where anything and everything from the Beatles to the Stones to Bruce and The E Street Band’s biggest hits is on the set list of possibilities.

Giants of Jazz on Nov. 20. Attend what has become a legendary event in South Orange Village, featuring the convergence of countless jazz greats in an unforgettable evening of music.

“ Nefesh Mountain: The Hanukkah Holiday Concert ” on Dec. 2. Together with their band, this Montclair-based husband-and-wife team gives a voice to Jewish-American culture by melding elements of Americana, Appalachian bluegrass, Celtic folk and Eastern European music.

Sons of Serendip on Dec. 3. Skilled on the harp, cello and piano, this quartet of lifelong instrumentalists and vocalists bring a harmonious synergy to the stage. Melding classical and pop, the group has collaborated with several orchestras and opened for John Legend.

“ A Rockapella Holiday ” on Dec. 5. Add extra flair to this festive time of year with the energetic all-vocal magic of Rockapella. Clap along to catchy original pop songs and contemporary revisions of Motown and soul classics. The group may best be remembered from the PBS geography game show “Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego?”

Martin Sexton on Dec. 9. His spirited songs run the American musical gamut, incorporating soul, country and blues. The guitarist has been praised for his hearty performances.

KT Tunstall on Dec. 10. On the heels of her tour with Hall & Oates and Squeeze, the guitarist brings SOPAC her sensual pop-rock energy. The Grammy Award–nominated performer is best known for her hits “Black Horse and the Cherry Tree” and “Suddenly I See.”

“ Terri Lyne Carrington & Social Science: Jazz and Gender Justice ” on Dec. 11. Early in her career, the Grammy Award–winning drummer toured extensively with Wayne Shorter and Herbie Hancock. Now, amid the ever-evolving social and political landscapes, the artist, and her band Social Science, boldly confront injustice with their hybrid of jazz, rock, rap and R&B.

“ We Banjo 3: A Winter Wonderful ” on Dec. 12. We Banjo 3, from Galway, Ireland, finds common ground between old-world tradition and Americana by mixing their banjo, fiddle, guitar and mandolin in a musical cocktail of styles that they dub “Celt-grass.”

Hot Sardines Holiday Stomp on Dec. 16. Experience a raucous, razzle-dazzle celebration featuring classic jazz and swing holiday favorites and original tunes performed by the eight-piece band. Their brassy horn arrangements and rollicking piano melodies combined with the vocals from a chanteuse will transport listeners to a past era.

Cherish the Ladies present a Celtic Christmas on Dec. 19. The all-female collective captivates audiences and embodies the splendor of the Christmas season with their majestic vocals and stunning step-dancing.

“ BubbleMania! ” on Jan. 15. Comic bubble artist Casey Carl brings us his amazing one-man show, combining spontaneous comedy, jazzy music and, of course, brilliant bubbling, to SOPAC. This is a performance for children and families.

Gangstagrass on Feb. 5. These Emmy Award–nominated musical pioneers have created a spirited, foot-tapping fusion of bluegrass and hip-hop. The audience may recognize their unique urban twang from “Long Hard Times to Come,” the theme song to the hit FX drama, “Justified.”

“ Be My Valentine: An Evening of Love Songs with Ms. Lisa Fischer ” on Feb. 10. Known for her long-term touring association with the Rolling Stones, Luther Vandross and Tina Turner, this powerhouse gospel and soul vocalist evokes infinite emotion.

“ The Heart & Soul of Magic ” on Feb. 12. This act features two world-class magicians, Ran’D Shine and Jamahl Keyes, in a unique production that weaves a tapestry of psychological illusions, comedy and music to create an immersive experience. This is a performance for children and families.

Ryan Hamilton on Feb. 12. The wholesome, rural Idaho-bred comic’s Netflix special, “Happy Face,” was called “the special you can’t watch enough times” and he has made numerous television appearances.

The James Hunter Six on Feb. 18. The British soulman and his gritty, longstanding backing band bring a sublime evening of no-nonsense blues. Given their virtuosity, they have shared the stage with acts as diverse as Allen Toussaint, Sharon Jones and Van Morrison.

The Brit Pack on Feb. 26. Embark on a musical tour of British Invasion bands as The Brit Pack authentically replicates the sounds of The Beatles, Oasis, Duran Duran and more.

“ Stone Soup and Other Stories ” on March 6. Highlighting the spirit and customs of different cultures, this familiar brew of favorite stories from Africa, India, Eastern Europe and the United States is filled with music, color and fantasy. This is a performance for children and families.

Resistance Revival Chorus on March 10. The Resistance Revival Chorus is a collective of more than 60 “womxn,” as well as non-binary singers, who have joined together to breathe joy and song into the resistance and to uplift and center their unique voices.

Dee Dee Bridgewater and Bill Charlap on March 13. These two renowned Grammy Award winners ignite their musical chemistry to generate an incomparable jazz experience.

Edwin McCain on March 18. A longtime friend of Hootie and the Blowfish, the guitarist’s tender, instantly recognizable ballads “I’ll Be” and “I Could Not Ask for More” are immortalized in several 2000s film and TV soundtracks.

Dirty Dozen Brass Band, and Nathan and The Zydeco Cha Chas on March 20. This special double-bill, featuring two world-famous music machines, celebrates the feel-good sounds of the Big Easy.

“ The Moth Mainstage ” on March 24. The Moth is dedicated to the art and craft of storytelling and has presented more than 35,000 stories, told live and without notes, by people from all walks of life to standing room–only crowds worldwide.

Marc Broussard on April 1. Broussard’s signature “bayou soul” style and rich voice are influenced by his Louisiana roots and musical father, a guitarist for the soul band The Boogie Kings.

DakhaBrakha on April 2. A sonic feast as well as a visual spectacle, the award-winning, thunderous theatrical quartet blends ancient Ukrainian folk melodies into a subversive musical tapestry that embraces indie-rock, pop, hip-hop, the avant-garde and traditional instrumentation from around the world.

SFJAZZ Collective on April 7. The SFJAZZ Collective is an all-star award-winning supergroup comprising eight of the finest performers/composers at work in jazz today. The current ensemble features Lizz Wright on vocals, Chris Potter and David Sanchez on saxophones, Etienne Charles on trumpet, Warren Wolf on vibraphone, Edward Simon on keyboards, Aneesa Strings on bass, and Kendrick A.D. Scott on drums.

“ ZOSO: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience ” on May 20. Feel like you traveled back to the ’70s when this Led Zeppelin reincarnation rocks out with favorites like “Stairway to Heaven,” “Whole Lotta Love” and “Dazed and Confused.”

Eddie Palmieri Latin Jazz Band on May 21. The iconic 10-time Grammy Award winner and National Endowment of the Arts jazz master skillfully fuses the rhythm of his Puerto Rican heritage with the complexity of his influences: Thelonious Monk, Herbie Hancock and McCoy Tyner, as well as his older brother, Charlie Palmieri.

“ The Little Mermaid ” on May 22. This award-winning adaptation of Hans Christian Anderson’s beloved tale follows the dreams of a young girl who believes there is a better life waiting for her above the surface of the ocean. With stunning scenery and costumes, original songs and chart-topping hits, this show is an adventurous and delightful musical theater experience. This is a performance for children and families.