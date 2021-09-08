Newark to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with slate of events

NEWARK, NJ — Mayor Ras J. Baraka has announced that the city of Newark will host an array of events between Sept. 15 and Oct. 15 to observe Hispanic Heritage Month, including book giveaways, awards and scholarships events, and a free concert by Latin Grammy Award–winning singer India.

“Our Latino community has been one of Newark’s greatest strengths for decades — in business, statecraft, education and the arts,” Baraka said. “Now that we are bringing Newark ‘Back Together Again,’ it is truly appropriate to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month together.”

The schedule of events for Hispanic Heritage Month includes:

Awards and scholarships presentation by Latina Civic Action President Patricia Campos and a free concert by India on Wednesday, Sept. 22, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Mulberry Commons at Mulberry and Lafayette streets, adjacent to the Prudential Center.

A food distribution event on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Vince Lombardi Center of Hope, 201 Bloomfield Ave.

A book giveaway on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at Vince Lombardi Center of Hope, 201 Bloomfield Ave.

A Hispanic Heritage Month exhibition on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Newark Public Library, 5 Washington St.

A Puerto Rican native who was raised in the South Bronx, India won the Latin Grammy Award for Best Salsa Album, “Intensamente con Canciones de Juan Gabriel,” cementing her title as “The Princess of Salsa.” She has also been nominated for five and won three Billboard Latin Music Awards, and performed sold-out concerts in San Juan, Puerto Rico; Miami, Fla.; and Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Latina Civic Action is a 501c4 nonpartisan civic action committee whose mission is to advance a policy agenda that invests and advocates on behalf of Latinas.