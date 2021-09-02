Register now for fall classes at the South Orange-Maplewood Adult School

MAPLEWOOD / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The fall catalog is out and registration is open for fall classes at the South Orange-Maplewood Adult School. Browse the catalog at https://view.flipdocs.com/?ID=10009349_387364 and click the course numbers to register. This semester’s classes are a mix of online and in-person at Columbia High School, as well as at various spots around town.

“We are thrilled to publish our first catalog since spring of 2020 and to be able to offer in-person classes at CHS once again,” SOMAS Associate Director Liz Herring said.

Despite concerns about the delta variant, SOMAS is optimistic that, with appropriate safety precautions determined by the CDC and the South Orange–Maplewood School District, students will once again be able to gather safely for in-person classes. Those students who prefer to remain online will have plenty to choose from as well.