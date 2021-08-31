Maplewoodstock postponed to next July due to health concerns

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Maplewoodstock Committee announced late last month that Maplewoodstock 2021, which was scheduled for the first weekend in October, has been postponed to July 2022. The decision came after the committee consulted with health officials and weighed the current risk posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We had high hopes to present the festival in October, but the more transmissible COVID-19 delta variant, combined with other factors, has led to an increasing number of COVID-19 cases throughout New Jersey, including Essex County,” the committee wrote in a letter to its advertisers. “Maplewoodstock is a family-friendly and community event, enjoyed by all ages, including children. One of many factors that led to our decision is that children are not currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, and we cannot in good conscience put them at risk. The committee discussed many alternatives that might allow us to hold the festival this October. However, as the health and safety of the bands, artists, vendors, partners, volunteers and attendees — especially our children — must be our top priority, we feel very strongly that, while disappointing, this is the responsible decision.”