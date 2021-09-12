Church on the Green to present songwriting trio The Inspire Project

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield’s historic Church on the Green will host award-winning songwriting trio The Inspire Project in an outdoor concert on Sunday, Sept. 19, at 3 p.m. in the church’s newly established outdoor labyrinth space.

The Inspire Project comprises the talents of Tanya Leah, Ilene Angel and Lorraine Ferro, three hit songwriters who have collaborated on each other’s projects throughout their long friendship. Now, after years of successful separate careers, they have come together as a band with a mission to make the world a better place one song at a time.

Produced on behalf of the church by NiCori Studios & Productions, the afternoon will also feature Kessaye Selassie as the opening act. Selassie is a singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from the Lower East Side of Manhattan. With roots that go back one generation to the country of Ethiopia, his ear and voice are tuned to a sound that isn’t often heard to the American public.

Tickets are charged at the door. There will be a light reception and meet-and-greet event following the performance. Bloomfield Presbyterian Church on the Green is located at 147 Broad St., Bloomfield.