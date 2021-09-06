Free evening of creative theater to commemorate attacks

MONTCLAIR, NJ — “Catch the Morning,” a collection of one-act plays and monologues on 9/11 themes, written and acted by New Jerseyans, premieres this summer, underwritten by Apricot Sky Productions and producer/playwright Eric Alter. A topic with great resonance for Garden Staters, the stage treatment is given to relationships arising from Sept. 11 and its lasting impacts. The show will run for two nights only on Friday, Sept. 10, and Saturday, Sept. 11, at 8 p.m. at Montclair’s Grove Street Theater.

All proceeds from the show will go to the National September 11th Museum and Memorial in New York City. Admission is completely free, but since it is a charity benefit, donations will be appreciated.

This is the second time Apricot Sky Productions, based in the Grove Street Theater, has presented a festival of plays on this grave, historical subject; the first time was for the 10-year anniversary in 2011.

“I don’t want people to ever forget that day,” Alter said. “The response to my call for auditions was overwhelming. I am extremely proud of all those involved with the show for their enthusiasm and involvement.”

All of the nine plays and monologues tie into the horrors of the brilliant summer day of Sept. 11, 2001.

Masks will be required for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people for entrance and for seating in the theater.