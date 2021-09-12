Newark Museum of Art to present ‘Fiesta Latina’ on Sept. 18

NEWARK, NJ — On Saturday, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Newark Museum of Art will host its next community day, honoring National Hispanic Heritage Month. “Fiesta Latina” will feature live music, dance and various hands-on outdoor activities for fun the whole family will enjoy. Learn how to dance salsa, express yourself through metalwork, contribute to a Frida Kahlo–inspired community project, enjoy a traditional Ecuadorian folk dance performance and much more.

The event will take place at Newark’s Washington Park, across the street from the museum. The event also includes a variety of food options from local food trucks. Attendees will have the opportunity to collect a travel passport by the museum’s entrance, collect three stamps at different activities during the day and receive a surprise.

Be sure to visit the museum for free during this event. Restrooms will be available. Those who enter the museum must present a copy or photo of their COVID-19 vaccination card or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the previous 72 hours. Portable restrooms will also be available in Washington Park.

Register for this event at https://tinyurl.com/3wubme4.