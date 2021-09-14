Marching Mountaineers debut 2021 routine at season home opener

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The award-winning West Orange High School Marching Mountaineers performed their 2021 routine “SUPER!” at the first home game of the season on Sept. 10.

Drum Major Ayush Narain and second Drum Major Shane Donagher led the musicians and color guard in a fast-paced performance that featured the music of Marvel and DC Comics, including the themes to Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and Black Panther. Junior James Tibang paid homage to Clark Kent, singing “It’s Not Easy,” by Five for Fighting.

Approximately 80 musicians and dancers are part of this year’s marching band. Band Director Lew Kelly and Assistant Band Director Erin Legato worked with Booster Club parents to set up and break down during the halftime routine, which was received with applause by the onlookers.

The Marching Mountaineers perform at every football game, as well as competitions each season. The annual West Orange Marching Band Invitational is scheduled at the high school as an all-day event on Oct. 9, with the largest complement of participating bands to date. For more information, visit https://www.wohsmusic.org/.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD