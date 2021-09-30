Zoo photography and monthly competition at Essex Photo Club

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex Photo Club is offering an opportunity to learn the ins and outs of zoo photography on Thursday, Oct. 7, at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom when John Scalera shares his tips and techniques of photographing animals at the zoo. A second meeting of the club to be held on Thursday, Oct. 21, also at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom, will be the monthly digital competition judged by Rick Kent.

Scalera, a public school computer teacher, adjunct professor and freelance artist, has trained in computer animation and visual effects, as well as in electronic filmmaking. He is passionate about teaching his students about graphic design and digital photography and has mastered the art of zoo photography. On Oct. 7, he will bring all this experience to the club to talk about his successful ways of taking photos of zoo animals. As well as sharing his techniques on shooting and processing quality zoo images, he will address the concern of stress on animals, fellow zoo visitors, equipment and physical challenges.

Kent, co-president of the Morris PhotoColor Club and its representative to the New Jersey Federation of Camera Clubs, where he trained as a judge, will critique and rate digital images on the levels of beginner, advanced and salon levels of photography in the categories of pictorial and nature. Although the competition is only open to club members, the public is invited to listen to and learn from both the competition and the educational program by contacting Chris Mauro at 973-986-4002 for Zoom access.