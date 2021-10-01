‘Autumn Night Music’ at STNJ’s outdoor stage

FLORHAM PARK, NJ — The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey is opening its Back Yard Stage in Florham Park again for the outdoor concert series “Autumn Night Music.” Three of STNJ’s most luminous alumni will bring music to the night air in three eclectic concerts.
The festival seating is first-come, first-served and audience members are encouraged to bring their own blankets or chairs. Concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. STNJ will be following all recommended health and safety guidelines. For more information and to purchase tickets, contact STNJ’s box office at 973-408-5600.
- Friday, Oct. 8, will feature Elena Shaddow, who was last seen on Broadway in Terence McNally’s “The Visit.” She originated the role of Francesca Johnson to critical acclaim in the pre-Broadway production of “The Bridges of Madison County” at Williamstown Theater Festival. Also on Broadway, she’s appeared in the revival of “La Cage Aux Folles,” “The Woman in White,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Nine,” “Sweet Smell of Success” and “Les Miserables.”
- Saturday, Oct. 9, will feature Benjamin Eakeley, who will present his “Best of the Songbook” series, with material from his “Broadway Swinger Vol. 1” and “Broadway Swinger Vol. 2” cabarets, as well as an upcoming concert that he is developing for the Lincoln Center Library for the Performing Arts. Joining him on stage will be a jazz trio led by James Olmstead on piano. Eakeley has performed in four Broadway musicals and has taught voice in Yale University’s Shen Curriculum for Musical Theatre.
- Friday, Oct. 15, will feature Kate Baldwin, who was last seen at STNJ’s Back Yard Stage last fall in two concert performances titled “A Kind of September: An Evening with Kate Baldwin.” She has also performed at STNJ in Shakespeare’s “Henry V” and performed in the company’s annual gala cabaret. She will be accompanied by her longtime friend and collaborator Georgia Stitt.
