‘Autumn Night Music’ at STNJ’s outdoor stage

FLORHAM PARK, NJ — The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey is opening its Back Yard Stage in Florham Park again for the outdoor concert series “Autumn Night Music.” Three of STNJ’s most luminous alumni will bring music to the night air in three eclectic concerts.

The festival seating is first-come, first-served and audience members are encouraged to bring their own blankets or chairs. Concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. STNJ will be following all recommended health and safety guidelines. For more information and to purchase tickets, contact STNJ’s box office at 973-408-5600.