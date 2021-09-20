Mixed-media artist comments on COVID-19 and social justice in SOPAC exhibit

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Ushering in a new and exciting season of exhibitions at The Herb + Milly Iris Gallery in the South Orange Performing Arts Center is artist Curtis Grayson III. His solo exhibit, “Transitional Energy: Form, Shape, Color,” will be on view from Sept. 23 to Nov. 21. The opening reception will be Thursday, Sept. 23, from 5 to 8 p.m. A “Walk + Talk” with the artist and curator will be Sunday, Nov. 14. at 2 p.m.

When creating the more than two-dozen vibrant, mixed-media works featured in this exhibition, Grayson was inspired by the effects of COVID-19 and the national social justice movement. Ninety percent of the pieces were created during the pandemic.

“The collection of work is a testimony of being focused and resilient during some of the worst times we have ever witnessed,” Grayson said. “This is my voice during isolation, COVID-19 and civil unrest.”

Grayson only approaches his canvas when he is “at peace of mind and heart.” He believes the canvas acts as a mirror for the artist. “What you pour into it is what you will get out of it. Only positive energy is expressed when I’m working,” he said.

The works in this exhibit depict an infinite flow of energy through deliberate and organic shapes. “The composition of each painting is meant to resemble an almond or cowrie shell bouncing off rocks in a downward flow creating an endless movement or dance as it bounces,” he said.

Gallery hours are Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. Due to Tropical Storm Ida restoration efforts, the main entrance of SOPAC is closed and the elevator is currently out of service. Gallery visitors should enter the building through the movie theater entrance for Cinema Lab and use the stairs to get to the gallery on the second and third floors.

“I am delighted that patrons will be able, once again, to see an in-person exhibit, which promises to entice, engage and enthrall,” curator Jeremy Moss said. Speaking specifically about Grayson’s work, he said, “One is immediately aware of the fearlessness in Grayson’s work. Created on paper, canvas and wood, the use of vibrant colors, bold brush strokes and patterns grab your attention, but it’s the rich textures of handmade papers, silver gilt and fabrics, that really draw you into the detail of each piece. Together, the mixed media displays an energy and emotion that are captivating.”