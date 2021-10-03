Watershed Literary Events presents a virtual reading on Oct. 17

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Watershed Literary Events, a spoken-word series sponsored by the South Orange Department of Recreation and Cultural Affairs, will host its third virtual reading of the year on Sunday, Oct. 17, at 2 p.m.

The reading will feature two editors who are also poets: Deborah Garrison and Rogan Kelly. The event is free and open to the public and can be accessed at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89203338754.

Garrison, a Montclair resident, is the author of the collections “A Working Girl Can’t Win and Other Poems” and “The Second Child.” She is an editor of fiction, biography and poetry at Pantheon Books and Alfred A. Knopf. Her poetry and criticism have appeared in The Yale Review, Poets & Writers, The New York Times Book Review, The New Yorker and other journals.

Morristown resident Kelly is the author of “Demolition in the Tropics.” His work has appeared, or is forthcoming, in New Orleans Review, The Penn Review, Plume, RHINO and elsewhere. Intrigued by hybrid art, Kelly is the founder of several online journals. His newest venture, Ran Off with the Star Bassoon, is a journal of hybrid, short-form prose and prose poems.

Watershed hosts four readings a year, featuring both established and emerging writers with a connection to New Jersey. For more information, contact Celina Herrero at cherrero@southorange.org.