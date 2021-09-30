Luna Stage announces bilingual outdoor performance ‘The Frontera Project’

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Luna Stage will launch its in-person 2021-2022 season with “The Frontera Project,” co-conceived by Ramon Verdugo and Jessica Bauman, performing Oct. 7 to 16 at multiple outdoor locations in Essex County, including Montclair’s Lackawanna Plaza, 294 Bloomfield Ave., from Oct. 7 to 10 and Luna Stage’s tented outdoor space at 555 Valley Road in West Orange from Oct. 14 to 16. This production marks Luna Stage’s return to full in-person performances. To ensure audience safety, proof of vaccination — or a negative test for those younger than 12 — and masking will be required. Tickets are available at www.lunastage.org/fronteraproject.

“The Frontera Project” brings Mexican and U.S. artists together in a unique, bilingual, interactive performance experience. Fusing theater, movement, music and play, this dynamic piece engages the audience in a compassionate, often joyous conversation about the border that celebrates the richness, complexity and humanity of fronterizo life.

“‘The Frontera Project’ started with the desire to tell different stories about the border, stories that lift up the humanity of people who build their lives in this complicated and sometimes contradictory territory,” Bauman said.

“In this historic moment, we believe that theater can create a dialogue with the world today — with its needs, inequities, fears and joys. We do not want to provide an answer to what the world should be, but create an opportunity to build other possible worlds — more inclusive, more generous, kinder and, of course, more human,” Verdugo said.

“We are so grateful to be able to welcome our audiences back with this piece, and to all the community partners who have supported our transition to outdoor performance ” Luna Stage Artistic Director Ari Laura Kreith said. “‘Frontera’ invites our audience to engage not only with the piece but with each other, to deepen and reimagine our relationships and connections to our local and global communities.”

Luna Stage joins 25 New Jersey Theatre Alliance member theaters that have collectively announced that they will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test of all audience members. More details can be found on the company’s website at www.lunastage.org.

All performances will take place at 7 p.m. and will be held outdoors. Tents will be provided in case of inclement weather. Tickets and more information are available at www.lunastage.org/fronteraproject.