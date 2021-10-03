West Orange students paint mural at Love and Unity Fest

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Love and Unity Fest, held Sept. 24 at Edison Middle School, brought the West Orange community together to promote unity and love in facing the many challenges in today’s world.

The event was organized by Carl Brister and supported by West Orange Township and the West Orange School District. As part of the event, the West Orange High School Art Department, under the guidance of teachers Heather Young and Nicole Krulik, organized a team of special-needs students, along with the West Orange Special Education Parents Advisory Council, to paint a mural relating to the theme of the day. Members of the community were also invited to participate.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD