Bloomfield Chorale invites new members

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Chorale has reconvened and started rehearsing for the fall/winter 2021 season.

The group has established COVID safeguards, including singers wearing masks and maintaining social distance at rehearsals and concerts. The chorale is currently seeking new members of all ranges — soprano, alto, tenor and bass. Previous choral experience and ability to read music are a plus, but not required.

Weekly rehearsals are held on Tuesdays from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at The Presbyterian Church on The Green on Broad Street in Bloomfield. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/bloomfieldchorale. To attend rehearsal, email bloomfieldchorale@gmail.com or call Fran Gardella at 848-448-4335.

The Bloomfield Chorale was organized in 1933, is part of the Bloomfield Federation of Music and is one of the oldest community choruses in New Jersey.