Marching Mountaineers take top awards at 12th annual Roxbury competition

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School Marching Mountaineers took the top awards at the New Jersey Marching Band Directors Association competition on Sept. 25, held at Roxbury High School.

The marching band did not compete last year due to the pandemic, and the Roxbury invitational marked its first return to competition in more than a year.

The WOHS marching band won awards in the following categories: 1st place Group AAA with a score of 81.0, Best Music Group AAA, Best Overall Effect Group AAA, Overall Grand Champion, Best Overall Music in Show and Best Overall Effect in Show.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD