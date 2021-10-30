Catholic Charities to hold Benefit Concert for the Homeless

RAHWAY, NJ — Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Newark will hold its fourth annual Benefit Concert for the Homeless on Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Union County Performing Arts Center in Rahway, featuring the iconic 1960s band, Tommy James and the Shondells.

Tickets for the concert are charged; all ticket proceeds will directly support the Catholic Charities’ ongoing homelessness programs and services, which provide assistance to thousands of men, women and families each year.

“We are most thankful for the support we have already received for this show and we hope that people will come to enjoy a great night of classic music while supporting a very worthy cause,” said John Westervelt, CEO of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Newark. “Our homeless programs are always in need of supplementary funding, and this benefit concert will substantially help to close a financial gap in our operations.”

Now entering his 53rd year in the music business, Tommy James continues to tour the country with his strong, expressive voice and a catalog of upbeat pop tunes that have a solid rock and roll punch. Tommy James and the Shondells had its first No. 1 hit, “Hanky Panky,” in 1966. The band went on to produce a string of successful pop/rock tunes, including “Crystal Blue Persuasion,” “Crimson & Clover,” “Mony Mony,” “I Think We’re Alone Now,” “Draggin the Line,” “Sweet Cherry Wine,” “Three Times in Love” and “Mirage” — totaling 23 gold records, nine platinum albums, more than 100 million records sold worldwide and 32 Billboard Hot 100 Chart Hits.

Due to new safety protocols instituted by the Union County Performing Arts Center, all attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test, and wear a mask inside unless they are eating or drinking.

To purchase tickets directly from UCPAC, call 732-499-8226 or visit www.ucpac.org. To support the event, visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/n4u/. For more information, contact Peter Ruccione at Catholic Charities at 973-818-4060 or pruccione@ccannj.org.