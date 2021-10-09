‘PIECES, Messages in Street Art’ to open at West Orange Arts Center

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Arts Council presents “PIECES, Messages in Street Art,” a group exhibition featuring gallery works highlighting contemporary street artists from New Jersey and New York. The exhibit opens at the West Orange Arts Center, 551 Valley Road in West Orange, on Saturday, Oct. 16, with a reception from 1 to 4 p.m. — rain date is Oct. 17 — and runs through Nov. 28. Regular gallery hours are Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.

Participating artists include AJ Lavilla, BC, Commodore, Con$umr, Doodlehedz, DUEL RIS, Early Riser, GETLOSTALOT, Googly Eye Cru, Josie Barreiro, Jake Genen, J. Eric Cook, Jim Tozzi, Joe Waks, Joseph Barral, Klo, Lady K Fever, Michael Saviello, NYC Kush Co., Ray Arcadio, Savior Elmundo, SFVG, TF Dutchman, EriCa Khalifa, Viva Pancho, xplorefreedom and YOBE.

The exhibition is an opportunity to showcase the artists’ unique styles and bring their voices inside gallery walls, said curator Barreiro, aka J131.

“In this setting, the artists can express their individual messages and present their diverse visions in one place,” Barreiro said. “The work selected for this exhibition celebrates street art and its influence on urban culture.”

WOAC gallery manager and co-curator Rey Arvelo sees this exhibit as a first of its kind for the West Orange Art Center. It is an opportunity to introduce new artists to WOAC and expose a new community audience by introducing urban themes and perspectives.

“As an artist, I never practiced or participated in the art form (of street art). It just always intrigued me,” Arvelo said. “There is a sense of mystery, very cryptic or playful and even mischievous.”

WOAC Chairperson Patricia Mitrano, inspired by the Morris Museum’s 2019 exhibit and its current exhibit “On and Off the Streets: Urban Art New Jersey,” along with Newark’s Murals Project, believes this is a rare opportunity for the community to learn about street art and the artists currently active. She hopes everyone will “experience the raw emotion and energy of this exhibit.”

Pieces Messages In Street Art will be open for in-person visits. Attendees are required to social distance and wear face coverings at all times. RSVP is appreciated at info@woarts.org.

Photos Courtesy of WOAC