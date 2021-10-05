Bloomfield and Glen Ridge residents receive awards in Essex art show

BLOOMFIELD / GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge residents Roberta Polton and Judyann Affronti, and Bloomfield residents Joan E. Park and Elizabeth Pugh received awards in the annual Essex County Senior Citizens Juried Art Show.

Polton was awarded second place in the nonprofessional mixed media category for “Cape May Point Treasures.” Affronti was awarded second place in the professional mixed media category for “Sunflowers.” Park was awarded second place in the nonprofessional watercolor category for “Turtles and Towers.” Pugh was awarded first place in the nonprofessional watercolor category for “Green Heron at the Pond.”

The artists were recognized during an awards ceremony on Friday, Oct. 1, at the Robert J. O’Toole Community Center in Cedar Grove Park.