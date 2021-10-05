West Orange resident receives awards in Essex senior citizens art show

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr., left, announced that West Orange resident Susan Silberner, center, received an award in the annual Essex County Senior Citizens Juried Art Show. Silberner was awarded second place in the nonprofessional pastels category for “Monet’s Bridge.” The artists were recognized during an awards ceremony on Friday, Oct. 1, at the Robert J. O’Toole Community Center in Cedar Grove Park. Pictured on the right is Deputy Parks Director Kate Hartwyk.