East Orange and Newark residents receive awards in Essex art show

By on Comments Off on East Orange and Newark residents receive awards in Essex art show

Photo Courtesy of Glen Frieson
From left are Essex County Parks Director Dan Salvante, Deputy Parks Director Kate Hartwyk, East Orange resident Carol Jenkins, Newark resident Theodore Lawton and Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr.

EAST ORANGE / NEWARK, NJ — East Orange resident Carol Jenkins and Newark resident Theodore Lawton received awards in the annual Essex County Senior Citizens Juried Art Show. Jenkins was awarded first place in the professional drawing category for “Zentangle Turtle.” Lawton was awarded first place in the professional acrylic category for an untitled piece. 

The artists were recognized during an awards ceremony on Friday, Oct. 1, at the Robert J. O’Toole Community Center in Cedar Grove Park.

  , , ,

East Orange and Newark residents receive awards in Essex art show added by on
View all posts by Editor →

COMMENTS