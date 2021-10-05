Maplewood and South Orange residents receive awards in Essex art show

MAPLEWOOD / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Maplewood resident Jill Vondervor-Frank and South Orange residents Karen Boss, Pear Feder, Gail Gardella and Cindy Wolf received awards in the annual Essex County Senior Citizens Juried Art Show.

Vondervor-Frank received an honorable mention in the professional watercolor category for “Hudson Sunrise.” Boss received an honorable mention in the nonprofessional acrylic category for an untitled piece. Feder was awarded first place in the nonprofessional sculpture category for “Mama.” Gardella was awarded second place in the professional oil category for “Within the Darkness.” Wolf was awarded first place in the professional mixed media category for “Jazzy” and first place in the professional sculpture category for “Harlequin.”

The artists were recognized during an awards ceremony on Friday, Oct. 1, at the Robert J. O’Toole Community Center in Cedar Grove Park.