Essex County announces winners of annual photography contest

ROSELAND, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. presented awards to the eight winners in the annual Essex County Parks Photography Contest. Winners were awarded in adult and youth categories.

“We congratulate the winners of the Essex County Parks Photography Contest and thank all the contestants for sharing what they experienced in our historic parks system,” DiVincenzo said. “Events like these encourage our residents to visit our open spaces and share their artistic talents. All these photographs capture the beauty and highlight the diversity and natural splendor of our parks, reservations and recreation facilities.”

In the adult category, Nutley resident Gary Wiener received first place for “Yanticaw Park”; Belleville resident Michelle Palmer received second place for “Branch Brook Park Cherry Blossoms”; Cedar Grove resident John Shiever received third place for “Verona Park”; and West Orange resident Joshua Goodman received an honorable mention for “Turtle Back Zoo – Train.”

In the youth category, Cedar Grove resident Giancarlo Morana received first place for “West Essex Trail”; Livingston resident Maya Strand received second place for “South Mountain Reservation”; Livingston resident Hannah Bilancia received third place for “Tiger Swallowtail on Sweet Pepperbush at Orange Reservoir”; and North Caldwell resident Elise Linn received an honorable mention for “Grover Cleveland Park.”

The contest was sponsored by the Essex County Environmental Center and judged by members of the Essex County Photography Club. Anyone with a camera was encouraged to participate. All photographs should have been taken within the boundaries of the Essex County parks system during the past year. Entries were judged on creativity, technical superiority, composition and the photograph’s depiction of the uniqueness of the Essex County parks system.

All photographs remain on display at the Essex County Environmental Center throughout October.

Photos Courtesy of Essex County