SOPAC Gala to be held virtually and in-person at Drew University

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The SOPAC Gala brings together patrons, community leaders and artists to celebrate the nonprofit theater’s achievements and pay tribute to supporters. As South Orange Performing Arts Center’s largest fundraising event of the year, the gala raises critical funds for both arts education programs and operating support.

Typically held at SOPAC, this year’s soiree is being moved off site as SOPAC recovers from damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida. During this hybrid event on Saturday, Nov. 6, guests can choose to participate in-person or virtually.

This year, Drew University’s campus serves as the backdrop for the SOPAC Gala. The evening begins at Mead Hall, a building listed on both the federal and N.J. Registers of Historic Places. Beginning at 6 p.m., attendees can enjoy cocktails and a strolling dinner. Alternatively, guests can opt for a catered takeout meal from Bistro d’Azur in South Orange.

At 8 p.m., the honoree tribute ceremony will commence in the Concert Hall, located within the Dorothy Young Center for the Arts. At-home guests can experience the entertainment portion of the evening via livestream. This year, SOPAC honors Diana Hart, a former SOPAC board member and owner of Diana Hart Fine Catering. John Lee, a Grammy Award-winning producer, will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award. Following the tribute, Michael Feinstein will take the stage. Feinstein has built a dazzling career over the last three decades, bringing the music of the Great American Songbook to the world.

Whether attending the gala in person or from home, guests can participate in the silent auction through the online auction platform, GiveSmart. The auction will open during the week of Nov. 1 and will close on Nov. 6 at 8:30 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.sopacnow.org/events/2021-gala/.

In-person attendees must show proof of vaccination along with a government ID to check in. Unvaccinated attendees must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time. All attendees are required to wear masks at all times while inside, except when actively eating or drinking.