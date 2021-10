WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Community Band will perform Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 7:30 p.m. at the Liberty Middle School auditorium, 1 Kelly Drive. The concert will feature Lynette Sheard as the guest narrator and vocalist, and Ralph Ciotti as the tuba soloist. Face masks are required for all audience members.

The WOCB is sponsored by the West Orange Department of Recreation with additional support from West Orange Public Schools.