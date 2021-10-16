Eighth Annual WOHS Marching Band Invitational delights crowd

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The eighth annual West Orange High School Marching Band Invitational, held on Oct. 9 in Suriano Stadium at WOHS, entertained crowds throughout the day as Class A, AA, AAA and AAAA bands performed.

The invitational welcomed bands in the New Jersey Marching Band Directors Association circuit, sending the competition season into high gear. The joy of the musicians and color guards as they performed was contagious.

As hosts of the event, West Orange performed in exhibition only. In the A and AA grouping, Roxbury High School won in the overall best category, and Verona High School won overall best in the AAA and AAAA grouping.

In Class A, Wayne Valley High School took first place with a score of 78.5, winning captions for outstanding visual performance and general effect. Glen Ridge High School followed in second place with a score of 77.0, winning caption for outstanding music performance. West Morris Mendham High School took third place with a score of 73.2; Morris Knolls High School took fourth place with a score of 71.2; North Plainfield High School took fifth place with a score of 69.2; and Pompton Lakes High School took sixth place with a score of 56.8. Dover High School took home a Class A Festival Participation Award.

In Class AA, Roxbury High School took first place with a score of 86.0, winning captions for best visual, best effect and best music. Additionally, Morris Hills High School took second place with a score of 83.6; Piscataway High School took third place with a score of 79.1; Parsippany High School took fourth place with a score of 75.5; Columbia High School took fifth place with a score of 72.0; and Lakeland Regional High School took sixth place with a score of 63.9.

Roxbury High School received the Class A and AA best overall awards in best music, best effect and best visual, and was named the Mayor’s Overall Grand Champion.

In Class AAA, Verona High School took first place with a score 86.3, winning captions for outstanding music, visual and effect. Following Verona, Ridgewood High School took second place with a score of 80.4; Morristown High School took third place with a score of 77.2; Randolph High School took fourth place with a score of 77.1; and Livingston High School took fifth place with a score of 75.7.

In Class AAAA, Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School took first place with a score of 79.1, winning captions for best music, best effect and best visual.

In the Class AAA and AAAA overall awards, Scotch Plains–Fanwood won for best overall music, while Verona won for best overall effect and best overall visual. Verona was named the Mayor’s Overall Grand Champion.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD