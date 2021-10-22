Ice meets art: professional artist exhibits latest ice-inspired works

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Sarah Canfield, a West Orange–based artist, will debut her new sculptural, lightbox paintings and mixed media works in the Art Fair 14C at Mana Contemporary in Jersey City from Nov. 12 to 14.

Canfield’s exhibit will include mixed media and pastel works as well as backlit, sculptural pieces that stack layered, transparent images to create an illusion of three-dimensional space. These works are all a hybrid of photography and painting techniques dealing with the tension between technology and nature.

“The imagery for this series originally began with still-life photographs of various computer parts that I embedded in ice,” said Canfield, a recreational figure skater who became fascinated with how she could blend her art with ice. “These abstracted images led me to synthesize my photography and painting practices in various ways.”

Her work is both photo-realistic and abstract, and simultaneously painted, photographed and constructed. Visitors can experience the full detail and illusion of depth in each piece in person at the art fair.

Canfield will exhibit from Nov. 12 to 14 from noon to 6 p.m. at The Glass Gallery, Mana Contemporary, booth B20, 10 Senate Place, Jersey City. For more information and tickets, visit www.artfair14c.com. For more information about Canfield, visit www.sarahcanfield.com.

Photos Courtesy of Sarah Canfield