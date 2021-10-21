Essex Photo Club to discuss street photography, hold monthly competition

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — What is street photography? How do you capture it? How do you deal with people when taking photos in public? When is a photo release necessary? These questions and more will be discussed and answered when James Maher speaks at the Essex Photo Club on Thursday, Nov. 4, at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. Later in the month on Thursday, Nov. 18, at the same time and platform, Nick Palmieri will judge the club’s monthly digital competition.

Maher, a local New Yorker, studied at the International Center for Photography while finishing college, but cut his teeth in photography on the streets of New York after his graduation. He began his own photography business in 2006, finding his inspiration from the people and history of New York. He grew a portrait and event business and began to photograph and learn about the unique New York neighborhoods and architecture of the city. His business includes street photography workshops to help photographers from around the world capture New York. He will bring his vast knowledge and experience to New Jersey when he shares his wisdom with club members and the public.

Palmieri, a wildlife and pictorial photographer and a New Jersey Federation of Camera Clubs trained judge, will critique and rate digital images on beginner, advanced and salon levels in the categories of pictorial and nature. Although the club competition is only open to club members, the public is invited to both meetings to learn from the competition critiques and the educational program, and can contact Chris Mauro at 973-986-4002 for Zoom access.