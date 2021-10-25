‘Gardens of Cornwall and Devon’ with the Maplewood Garden Club

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — England is a must-see destination for garden lovers. In June 2017, the Friends of the Frelinghuysen Arboretum set off for a visit to Cornwall and Devon. Join Maplewood Garden Club on Monday, Nov. 1, at 7:30 p.m. when Judy Snow, past president of the Friends and current board secretary, relives the unforgettable tours through large estates such as Mount Edgcumbe, Lanhydrock, Antony House and Heligan, as well as smaller private gardens. Learn about the rich history of the gardens while enjoying views of the lush borders in early summer. Snow’s presentation will follow a brief business meeting and conclude with a question-and-answer session. For details about the virtual meeting, visit www.maplewoodgardenclub.org.