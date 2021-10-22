New venue, but same great theater offerings from former South Orange company

By Debbie L. Hochberg / Correspondent

BASKING RIDGE, NJ — The opening night buzz was palpable on Saturday night, Oct. 16, at the American Theater Group’s first production in 19 months, since the coronavirus pandemic shut down theaters — and the world. You could feel the joy in the air as we all waited on line and were happy to show not only our tickets, but also our proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test and photo ID to see “The Evolution of (Henry) Mann,” with book by Dan Elish, music by Douglas J. Cohen, and lyrics and music by Elish and Cohen.

Jim Vagias, co-founder and producing artistic director of the ATG, said of the time when the theater was shut down, “Of the many things we have taken away from this time lost is that nothing, not Zoom, not even books, can replace live theater.”

To add to the excitement of coming back, this is the first show to be performed at ATG’s new venue in the gorgeous theater at the Fellowship Cultural Arts Center in Basking Ridge. The ATG had been based in South Orange but has now found a new home.

“While ATG was saddened to move from our South Orange–Maplewood community, we are thrilled to still produce quality theater in New Jersey,” said Michele Pawk, a Tony Award–winning actress, ATG board president and South Orange resident. “I am excited to welcome our SOMA family to our new home in Basking Ridge. I like to think Basking Ridge is just SOMA adjacent!”

“The Evolution of (Henry) Mann,” directed by Joseph Aguirre, is an upbeat and fun musical, which brings us light, love, humor, hope and the belief that we can grow and evolve — and forgive. Although there are only three actors in this production, it seems as though there are many more; two of the actors play multiple characters so convincingly, it is sometimes difficult to believe we are seeing the same actor playing different parts.

Ryan Gregory Thurman plays the title character, Henry Mann, who is a young man in his 30s who is looking for love on the New York City dating scene. His previous girlfriend Sheila, played by Shani Hadjian, had dumped him, but he recently received an invitation to her wedding — she frequently appears in his thoughts in full bridal regalia, taunting him — so he is determined to show up with a new girlfriend. Thurman is overflowing with talent as he artfully and clearly conveys his frustration with his life. We feel for him and root for him as we watch his missteps — and ultimately his growth.

Hadjian’s aptitude in portraying Mann’s various dating prospects is outstanding. She changes her movements, her way of speaking, her mannerisms and her attitude so adeptly. Although my brain logically knew it was always her, my willing suspension of disbelief took over and, for a few moments, I would honestly think it was somebody else playing that part. Bravo!

Bebe Browning is similarly fabulous in all the different roles she takes on, including Mann’s mom and his roommate, Gwen, who sometimes takes on the role of a mom, giving him sound advice, although she is going through her own breakup crisis. The character Gwen had cheated on her wife, Diana, and, filled with remorse, feels she has learned her lesson and wants desperately to have her back. When her character is finally able to have a phone call with Diana, Browning is outstanding during this poignant and powerful telephone monologue. She is also hilariously funny during her worried phone calls to her son, giving him advice on who to date and what to eat.

The set by Teresa L. Williams is simple but clever — especially at the end, but I won’t give that away. The wonderful three-piece band is on stage and is led by music director Emily Cohn conducting and on piano. With 12 musical numbers, this show is really a treat and a great way to begin going back to the theater. And much applause to Saawan Tiwari, the talented costume designer, who helps us believe that one person can be so many different characters.

“It’s worth the 25-minute drive from Maplewood–South Orange to see the new ATG production of ‘The Evolution of (Henry) Mann’ at their new space in Basking Ridge,” said Maplewood resident and ATG board member Alan Roseman. “This delightful and entertaining musical is led by a strong, diverse three-person cast and the 90 intermissionless minutes fly by. I’m so happy that live theater is back and kudos to ATG for producing the same quality theater that they were known for when they performed in South Orange.”

“The Evolution of (Henry) Mann” runs through Oct. 24. To purchase tickets, visit www.americantheatergroup.org.