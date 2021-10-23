District Band Night rocks Suriano Stadium in West Orange

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The annual District Band Night returned to West Orange High School on Oct. 15 as students from Edison, Liberty and Roosevelt middle schools joined forces with the award-winning Mountaineer marching band.

Middle school band teachers Joe Romano, Ryan Krewer and Roger Bryson, along with high school band teachers Lew Kelly, Erin Lagatic and Josh Zimmerman, coordinated to bring the younger musicians to play with the marching band throughout the evening. The event allowed the students to meet fellow musicians from the high school, meet the band teachers, and have the experience of a live-action football game under the lights at Suriano Stadium as the high school played against Montclair.

Middle school musicians had the added bonus of attending homecoming, watching the WOHS vs. Montclair football game, recognizing Breast Cancer Awareness Month, watching the varsity cheerleaders team with the Police Athletic League cheerleaders for a special routine, and viewing the Marching Mountaineers perform their halftime show, “SUPER!”

Photos Courtesy of WOSD