WSOU DJ hits 100th interview milestone

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — On Aug. 25, veteran WSOU-89.5 DJ Valentino “Val” Petrarca became the first person at WSOU to reach 100 interviews, when he interviewed Neil Westfall from the rock band A Day to Remember.

Petrarca began his record-breaking interview career as a freshman on Oct. 31, 2018, with the band The Clay People.

“What gives me the most joy is talking to artists. As a freshman I always said 100 interviews would be a dream, but never thought it would actually happen, and now it’s happened, even before I graduated, which is insane,” Petrarca said.

Now a senior, Petrarca has interviewed several notable artists, including Joe Principe of Rise Against, Mike Kroeger of Nickelback, Jay Jay French of Twisted Sister and band members of The Strokes.

“Val was determined to hit this milestone for quite some time and to see it come to fruition makes us all proud,” WSOU sales manager Jennifer Kajzer said.