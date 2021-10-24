New Jersey Youth Symphony presents ‘An American Salute’ at Patriots Theater

By on Comments Off on New Jersey Youth Symphony presents ‘An American Salute’ at Patriots Theater

New Jersey Youth Symphony

TRENTON, NJ — The New Jersey Youth Symphony will present the concert “An American Salute: Honoring Our Veterans” on Sunday, Nov. 7, at 3 p.m. at Patriots Theater at the War Memorial in Trenton. Appearing under the batons of Simon Lipskar, and artistic director and principal conductor Helen H. Cha-Pyo, respectively, the NJYS Youth Orchestra and Youth Symphony will perform works by American composers including Leonard Bernstein, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Adolphus Hailstork and more. 

The Discovery Orchestra artistic director, George Marriner Maull, will lead the young musicians in Morton Gould’s “American Salute,” a tour de force based on the folk melody “When Johnny Comes Marching Home.” The concert features Aaron Copland’s “Lincoln Portrait,” narrated by Diana Solomon-Glover, and concludes with an audience sing-along to the “Armed Forces Medley” and “America the Beautiful.” The entire family is invited to enjoy a symphonic homage to U.S. veterans at this live season-opening event.

Tickets are charged, but free for all veterans; use promo code VET2021 for free tickets. Tickets can be purchased at https://whartonarts.org/event/american-salute/.

  ,

New Jersey Youth Symphony presents ‘An American Salute’ at Patriots Theater added by on
View all posts by Editor →

COMMENTS