New Jersey Youth Symphony presents ‘An American Salute’ at Patriots Theater

TRENTON, NJ — The New Jersey Youth Symphony will present the concert “An American Salute: Honoring Our Veterans” on Sunday, Nov. 7, at 3 p.m. at Patriots Theater at the War Memorial in Trenton. Appearing under the batons of Simon Lipskar, and artistic director and principal conductor Helen H. Cha-Pyo, respectively, the NJYS Youth Orchestra and Youth Symphony will perform works by American composers including Leonard Bernstein, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Adolphus Hailstork and more.

The Discovery Orchestra artistic director, George Marriner Maull, will lead the young musicians in Morton Gould’s “American Salute,” a tour de force based on the folk melody “When Johnny Comes Marching Home.” The concert features Aaron Copland’s “Lincoln Portrait,” narrated by Diana Solomon-Glover, and concludes with an audience sing-along to the “Armed Forces Medley” and “America the Beautiful.” The entire family is invited to enjoy a symphonic homage to U.S. veterans at this live season-opening event.

Tickets are charged, but free for all veterans; use promo code VET2021 for free tickets. Tickets can be purchased at https://whartonarts.org/event/american-salute/.